MONTEVIDEO, Sept 29 Uruguayan state energy company Ancap will import fuels worth an estimated $600 million while the country's only oil refinery is closed for maintenance until December, an official said on Thursday.

Ancap's La Teja refinery on the outskirts of the capital Montevideo was shut at the start of the month, forcing the company to rely on imports to meet the needs of motorists, farmers and state electricity company UTE.

"At the start of December it should be operating normally," Ancap director Juan Gomez told Reuters. "We're planning to import products for more than $600 million to supply the local market and meet UTE's needs."

He said that would include 60,000 cubic meters of liquefied petroleum gas, 130,000 cubic meters of gasoline, 470,000 cubic meters of diesel and 260,000 cubic meters of fuel oil.

The small, energy-poor South American country normally imports some 900,000 barrels of crude every 25 days from Venezuela, Brazil, Nigeria, Ecuador, Russia and South Africa for refining locally.

Gomez said some of the imports would likely come from neighboring Brazil but that purchases would depend on the best available prices.

During the refinery shutdown, Ancap will start work to bring two desulfurization units into operation in March or April 2012, allowing the production of low-sulphur gasoline.

Earlier this month, the government detailed plans to auction 15 offshore exploration blocks as part of its efforts to reduce the country's dependence on imports of crude and natural gas.