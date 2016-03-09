BUENOS AIRES, March 9 Uruguay will raise
commercial banks' minimum reserve requirements for local and
foreign currency holdings in an effort to tame inflation that
last month sped into double-digits, the central bank said on
Wednesday.
As of April 1, banks will be required to increase the amount
of local currency they hold in reserve to 28 percent from 23
percent currently, while the minimum reserve on foreign exchange
will rise to 28 percent from 26 percent.
"We all share the concerns about inflation," Mario Bergara,
the central bank's president, told reporters, adding that the
contractionary measure was a signal of the bank's intent to
fight inflation.
Uruguay's annual inflation rate hit 10.23 percent in
February, its highest in nearly 12 years, prompting the economy
minister to warn of an excess supply of pesos in the money
market.
The country's spiraling inflation rate is a major policy
headache for the center-left government. Uruguay's fiscal
deficit hit 3.8 percent of gross domestic product in January -
its highest level in 13 years - and the local currency has
weakened 8.4 percent so far in 2016 after depreciating by 20
percent last year.
