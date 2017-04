MONTEVIDEO, June 3 Consumer prices in Uruguay rose a slightly quicker-than-expected 0.49 percent in May and 8.41 percent over the past 12 months, government data showed on Wednesday.

Analysts polled by the central bank had forecast a month-on-month inflation rate of 0.48 percent.

May's rate brought inflation for the first five months of 2015 to 5.16 percent. (Reporting by Malena Castaldi; Writing by Hugh Bronstein; Editing by James Dalgleish)