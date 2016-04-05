Trump says China working with U.S. on North Korea problem
April 16 U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday defended his reversal on whether to call China a currency manipulator, saying on Twitter that China was helping with the North Korean problem.
MONTEVIDEO, April 5 Consumer prices in Uruguay rose a faster-than-expected 1.04 percent in the month of March while annual inflation hit 10.6 percent, its fastest clip since November 2003, data from the Statistics Office showed on Tuesday.
The median forecast in a central bank poll of analysts was for a 0.9 percent increase on the month.
Inflation in Uruguay is running well above the government's targeted ceiling of 7 percent on the year. (Reporting by Malena Castaldi, writing by Sarah Marsh, editing by G Crosse)
DUBAI, April 16 Stock markets in the Gulf may trade sideways on Sunday as investors await a fresh batch of first-quarter results and because most other markets were shut for the Easter holiday.