MONTEVIDEO Feb 3 Consumer prices in Uruguay
rose 2.45 percent in January compared with the previous month,
official data showed on Wednesday, fractionally higher that the
median forecast in a central bank poll of economists.
The central bank forecast was for an increase of a 2.40
percent increase in prices.
The increase in the consumer price index was driven by an
increase in electricity, water and telephone rates early last
month. It left the year-on-year inflation rate at 9.68 percent,
above the bank's target ceiling of 7 percent.
Uruguay posted an inflation rate of 9.44 percent in 2015,
fueled by the strong weakening of the Uruguayan peso against the
dollar during the year.
(Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)