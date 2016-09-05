DIARY-Top Economic Events to March 9
MONTEVIDEO, Sept 5 Consumer prices in Uruguay rose 0.57 percent in August and 12-month inflation totaled 9.38 percent, the National Statistics Institute said on Monday.
The reading was higher than a Reuters forecast for monthly inflation of 0.34 percent. The central bank's target range for full-year 2016 inflation is 3 percent to 7 percent. (Reporting by Matias Larramendi, writing by Caroline Stauffer, editing by G Crosse)
NEW YORK, Jan 29 U.S. equity index futures opened down about 0.2 percent on Sunday after U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday introduced immigration curbs that sparked a backlash in the United States and abroad.
SYDNEY, Jan 30 Canadian diary company Saputo Inc said on Monday it will make an all-cash takeover offer for the 12 percent of Warrnambool Cheese and Butter it does not already own, valuing the company at A$682 million ($515 million).