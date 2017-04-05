BRIEF-S&P affirms Republic of Peru 'BBB+/A-2' foreign currency ratings; outlook remains stable
* republic of Peru 'BBB+/A-2' foreign currency ratings affirmed; outlook remains stable
MONTEVIDEO, April 5 Consumer prices in Uruguay rose 0.68 percent in March, the government said in a statement on Wednesday, bringing the country's 12-month inflation rate to 6.81 percent.
It was the first time since December 2010 that Uruguayan inflation fell within the country's 3 percent to 7 percent target range.
(Reporting by Malena Cristaldi; Editing by Chris Reese)
* republic of Peru 'BBB+/A-2' foreign currency ratings affirmed; outlook remains stable
NEW YORK, June 14 The five-judge team tapped to mediate a slew of thorny legal fights in Puerto Rico's massive bankruptcy will include the judge who presided over Stockton, California's 2012 bankruptcy and Puerto Rican-born federal Judge Victor Marrero.
NEW YORK, June 14 U.S. stocks mostly fell while the dollar cut its losses on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve delivered a widely expected U.S. interest rate hike.