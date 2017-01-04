UPDATE 1-Mexico's Antad sees retail sales growth slowing in 2017
MEXICO CITY, Jan 24 Mexico's retailer association Antad said on Tuesday it expects same store retail sales to grow 4.2 percent this year, down from 6.3 percent in 2016.
MONTEVIDEO Jan 4 Consumer prices in Uruguay fell 0.55 percent in December and ended up 8.1 percent in 2016, the National Statistics Institute said on Wednesday.
The monthly reading was lower than market expectations for a fall of 0.45 percent. Annual inflation ended above the upper limit of the central bank's target of 7 percent. (Reporting by Malena Castaldi; Writing by Caroline Stauffer)
SOFIA, Jan 24 Bulgaria will hold an early parliamentary election on March 26, the president said in a statement on Tuesday.
Jan 24 BlackRock Inc will scrutinize how companies plan to use the cash they bring back to the United States as part of a tax holiday backed by U.S. President Donald Trump, CEO Larry Fink said in a letter distributed on Tuesday.