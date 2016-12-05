Nikkei pushes closer to one-year high, on track for weekly gain
* Market gets tailwind from dollar's overnight 1.1 gain vs yen
MONTEVIDEO Dec 5 Consumer prices in Uruguay rose 0.1 percent in November and 12-month inflation totaled 8.1 percent, the National Statistics Institute said on Monday.
The monthly reading was lower than market expectations for inflation of 0.3 percent. The central bank's upper limit for full-year 2016 inflation is 7 percent. (Reporting by Malena Castaldi, Writing by Luc Cohen, editing by G Crosse)
TOKYO, Jan 27 Toshiba Corp's board on Friday approved plans to make its core chip business a separate company and seek outside investment in it, aiming to avoid being crippled by an upcoming multi-billion dollar writedown for its U.S. nuclear business.
PHILADELPHIA, Jan 26 President Donald Trump pushed Republican lawmakers on Thursday for swift action on a sweeping agenda including his planned U.S.-Mexico border wall, tax cuts and repealing Obamacare, despite tensions over timetables and priorities.