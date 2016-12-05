MONTEVIDEO Dec 5 Consumer prices in Uruguay rose 0.1 percent in November and 12-month inflation totaled 8.1 percent, the National Statistics Institute said on Monday.

The monthly reading was lower than market expectations for inflation of 0.3 percent. The central bank's upper limit for full-year 2016 inflation is 7 percent. (Reporting by Malena Castaldi, Writing by Luc Cohen, editing by G Crosse)