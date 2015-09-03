(Adds details)
MONTEVIDEO, Sept 3 Uruguay's annual inflation
rate climbed to its highest level in 17 months in August, on a
sharp increase in food and transport costs, official data showed
on Thursday.
Inflation was 9.48 percent on a year-on-year basis and 1.18
percent on a month-on-month basis last month despite a
government-imposed price freeze on some 1,600 goods. The last
time the annual rate was higher was in March 2014.
Food and drink prices climbed 1.57 percent in August, while
transport costs increased 2.24 percent in step with higher fuel
prices. The cost of education also jumped 2.46 percent.
The monthly increase in the consumer price index was above
market expectations, with a central bank poll of analysts
forecasting a rate of 0.91 percent in August.
The jump in inflation is a growing headache for policymakers
who forecast inflation will close the year at 8.4 percent, above
the official target range of 3 percent to 7 percent.
