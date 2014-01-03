JGBs gain, taking cue from U.S. Treasuries, strong 40-year sale
TOKYO, March 22 Japanese government bonds rose on Wednesday, taking their cue from rising U.S. Treasuries and bolstered by strong demand at an auction of 40-year bonds.
MONTEVIDEO Jan 3 Uruguayan consumer prices rose 8.52 percent in 2013, outpacing the government's 6 percent target ceiling but undershooting the 8.86 percent forecast by analysts, the country's official statistics office said on Friday.
It was the third year in which the South American country failed to hit its full-year inflation target of 4 to 6 percent. Uruguay registered 7.48 percent inflation in 2012. For 2014 the target range has been loosened to between 3 and 7 percent.
Consumer prices declined 0.72 percent in December due to lower electricity and food prices, more than the overall 0.41 percent decline expected by the market, according to the most recent central bank poll of economists.
* Risk aversion drives selling of Asian currencies * South Korean won, Indian rupee lead declines (Adds detail, updates prices) By Patturaja Murugaboopathy March 22 Doubts the Trump administration would be able to pass a new healthcare plan this week to replace "Obamacare", let alone deliver promised tax cuts and corporate deregulation, dragged down Emerging Asia currencies on Wednesday. Investors worried that a failed healthcare reform push would portend tro
HONG KONG, March 22 Asian stocks posted their biggest drop in two weeks on Wednesday as growing doubts about Donald Trump's economic growth agenda prompted investors to dump risky assets and rush to safe havens such as gold and government debt.