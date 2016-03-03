(Adds economy minister comments on need to restrict money
supply)
MONTEVIDEO, March 3 Uruguay's inflation rate
raced into double digits and hit its highest in nearly 12 years
in February, prompting the economy minister to warn on Thursday
of an excess supply of pesos in the money market.
Consumer prices in Uruguay rose 1.6 percent last month to
push the year-on-year rate to 10.23 percent, well above the
government's targeted ceiling of 7 percent. The last time
Uruguay's inflation rate exceeded 10 percent was August 2004.
"We are in total harmony with the central bank over the need
to restrict the volume of money in circulation," Economy
Minister Danilo Astori said in a video posted on YouTube.
Astori gave no details on how and when monetary policy would
be tightened.
Uruguay's spiraling inflation is a major policy headache for
the center-left government that is also grappling with a fiscal
deficit that hit 3.8 percent of gross domestic product in
January, its highest level in 13 years, and a local currency
which has weakened 8.4 percent so far in 2016, after
depreciating 20 percent in 2015.
February's price increases were driven by a 8.5 percent jump
in alcohol and tobacco prices and a 5.5 percent increase in
education costs.
(Reporting by Malena Castaldi; Writing by Richard Lough;
Editing by Chris Reese)