BRIEF-Loxo Oncology prices follow-on offering of common stock
* Says public offering of 3.15 million common shares priced at $72.00per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MONTEVIDEO, April 5 Consumer prices in Uruguay rose 0.68 percent in March, the government said in a statement on Wednesday, bringing the country's 12-month inflation rate to 6.81 percent.
It was the first time since December 2010 that Uruguayan inflation was within the country's 3 percent to 7 percent target range.
Central bank chief Mario Bergara said on March 30 that Uruguay would re-enter its target range "sooner rather than later", after the government reported that February's 12-month inflation rate was 7.1 percent. (Reporting by Malena Cristaldi; writing by Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Chris Reese and David Gregorio)
SEOUL, June 15 South Korea's vice finance minister said on Thursday the government does not offer assessments on foreign exchange rates, and declined to comment on the potential effects of Wednesday's U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate hike.
* Western Digital’s Sandisk subsidiaries seek injunctive relief against Toshiba corporation in the Superior Court of California