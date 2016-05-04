BRIEF-Tegile Systems says announced $33 mln in additional funding
* Tegile Systems - announced $33 million in additional funding, led by Western Digital Corp and current investors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [Tegile Systems]
MONTEVIDEO May 4 Consumer prices in Uruguay rose 0.46 percent in the month of April, close to market expectations, while annual inflation hit 10.47 percent, data from the Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.
The median forecast in a central bank poll of analysts was for a 0.51 percent increase on the month.
Inflation in Uruguay is running well above the government's targeted ceiling of 7 percent on the year. (Reporting by Malena Castaldi; Editing by Toni Reinhold)
* Tegile Systems - announced $33 million in additional funding, led by Western Digital Corp and current investors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [Tegile Systems]
April 11 Weight-control nutrition company Atkins Nutritional Holdings agreed on Tuesday to go public through a merger with blank-check company Conyers Park Acquisition Corp in a deal valuing the combined company at about $856 million.