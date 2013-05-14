MONTEVIDEO May 14 Uruguay awarded French gas
and power group GDF Suez SA a contract to build a
liquefied natural gas (LNG) regasification plant at an estimated
cost of $1.125 billion, the government said on Tuesday.
The plant in the port of Montevideo will have a processing
capacity of up to 10 million cubic meters of LNG per day. It
will help diversify energy sources in Uruguay, which is highly
dependent on oil imports, and supply the Argentine market.
The plant is expected to be operating by the first quarter
of 2015. Initially, it will receive each year eight cargos with
capacity of 150,000 cubic meters of LNG each.
Uruguay's state-owned energy company, Ancap, is negotiating
with potential LNG suppliers.
"The recommendation is to award Suez the construction of the
regasification terminal ... with a total investment, between the
bidding process and other related work, of $1.125 billion,"
Uruguay's industry and energy minister, Roberto Kreimerman, told
a news conference.
Uruguay will pay the French company $14 million a month
during the 20-year concession.
Spain's Enagas, Norway's Hoegh LNG Holdings
and a consortium formed by KoreaGas Corp
and Samsung Heavy Industries Co had also submitted
bids to build the plant.
The project will require building a breakwater and
connecting the plant to the country's network of gas pipelines.
The LNG regasification vessel will be rented at first but Suez
will incorporate a new vessel during the project's second phase.
The terminal will have a storage capacity of 267 million
cubic meters.
Uruguay consumes just 300,000 cubic meters of natural gas
per day.
The country plans to export part of the LNG to neighboring
Argentina, which has had to buy more natural gas from abroad to
make up for dwindling resources at home. Argentina plans to
secure about 80 LNG cargos this year alone.