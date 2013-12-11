VIENNA Dec 11 Uruguay's decision to legalise
marijuana is in violation of an international convention on drug
control, a Vienna-based body set up to monitor government
compliance with such treaties said on Wednesday.
Uruguay became the first country to legalize the growing,
sale and smoking of marijuana on Tuesday, in a pioneering
experiment that will be closely watched by other nations
debating drug liberalization.
A government-sponsored bill approved in the Senate provides
for regulation of the cultivation, distribution and consumption
of marijuana and is aimed at wresting the business from
criminals in the small South American nation.
But the International Narcotics Control Board (INCB) said
the legislation contravenes the 1961 Single Convention on
Narcotic Drugs, to which it said Uruguay is a party.
"Cannabis is controlled under the 1961 Convention, which
requires States Parties to limit its use to medical and
scientific purposes, due to its dependence-producing potential,"
INCB president Raymond Yans said in a statement.
He was surprised, the statement added, that Uruguay's
legislature and government "knowingly decided to break the
universally agreed and internationally endorsed legal provisions
of the treaty".
The INCB describes itself as an independent, quasi-judicial
body charged with promoting and monitoring compliance with the
three international drug control conventions, including the 1961
Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs.
Uruguay's attempt to quell drug trafficking is being
followed closely in Latin America, where the legalization of
some narcotics is being increasingly seen by regional leaders as
a possible way to end the violence spawned by the cocaine trade.
Rich countries debating legalization of pot are also
watching the bill, which philanthropist George Soros has
supported as an "experiment" that could provide an alternative
to the failed U.S.-led policies of the long "war on drugs".
Other countries have decriminalized marijuana possession and
the Netherlands allows its sale in coffee shops, but Uruguay
will be the first nation to legalize the whole chain from
growing the plant to buying and selling its leaves.
Yans, the INCB president, said Uruguay's decision "fails to
consider its negative impacts on health since scientific studies
confirm that cannabis is an addictive substance with serious
consequences for people's health".
"Cannabis is not only addictive but may also affect some
fundamental brain functions, IQ potential, and academic and job
performance and impair driving skills. Smoking cannabis is more
carcinogenic than smoking tobacco," the INCB statement added.
