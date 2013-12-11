* First nation to legalise marijuana growing, sale, smoking
* Aims to quell drug trafficking
* Monitoring body says it breaks drug control convention
* U.N. anti-drugs office calls it "unfortunate"
By Fredrik Dahl
VIENNA, Dec 11 Uruguay's legalisation of
marijuana violates an international drug control convention and
fails to consider a negative health impact, a body set up to
monitor compliance with the five-decade-old treaty said on
Wednesday.
The president of the International Narcotics Control Board
(INCB), Raymond Yans, said the change would not protect young
people but would rather have the "perverse effect of encouraging
early experimentation" and lowering the age of first use.
Adding weight to the criticism of Tuesday's move by Uruguay
- the first country to take such a step - the U.N. anti-drugs
office said it agreed with the INCB and that states should work
closely together to deal with the global drugs challenge.
"It is unfortunate that, at a time when the world is engaged
in an ongoing discussion on the world drug problem, Uruguay has
acted ahead of the special session of the U.N. General Assembly
planned for 2016," David Dadge, spokesman for the U.N. Office on
Drugs and Crime (UNODC), said.
In an experiment that will be closely watched by other
nations debating drug liberalisation, Uruguay became the first
country to legalise the growing, sale and smoking of marijuana,
A government-sponsored bill approved in the Senate provides
for regulation of the cultivation, distribution and consumption
of marijuana and is aimed at wresting the business from
criminals in the small South American nation.
But the Vienna-based INCB said the legislation contravenes
the 1961 Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs, to which it said
Uruguay is a party.
The convention requires states to limit the use of cannabis
to medical and scientific purposes, due to its
dependence-producing potential, Yans said in a statement.
He was surprised that Uruguay's legislature and government
"knowingly decided to break the universally agreed and
internationally endorsed legal provisions of the treaty".
The INCB describes itself as an independent, quasi-judicial
body charged with promoting and monitoring compliance with the
three international drug control conventions.
URUGUAY'S MOVE CLOSELY WATCHED
It called on Uruguay "to engage with the board with a view
to ensure that Uruguay continues to respect and implement the
treaties to which it is a party". But the statement did not say
whether it envisages any further action on the issue.
Uruguay's attempt to quell drug trafficking is being
followed closely in Latin America, where the legalisation of
some narcotics is being increasingly seen by regional leaders as
a possible way to end the violence spawned by the cocaine trade.
Rich countries debating legalisation of pot are also
watching the bill, which philanthropist George Soros has
supported as an "experiment" that could provide an alternative
to the failed U.S.-led policies of the long "war on drugs".
Other countries have decriminalised marijuana possession and
the Netherlands allows its sale in coffee shops, but Uruguay
will be the first nation to legalise the whole chain from
growing the plant to buying and selling its leaves.
"Just as illicit drugs are everyone's shared responsibility,
there is a need for each country to work closely together and to
jointly agree on the way forward for dealing with this global
challenge," UNODC's Dadge said.
Yans, the INCB president, said Uruguay's decision "fails to
consider its negative impacts on health since scientific studies
confirm that cannabis is an addictive substance with serious
consequences for people's health".
"Cannabis is not only addictive but may also affect some
fundamental brain functions, IQ potential, and academic and job
performance and impair driving skills. Smoking cannabis is more
carcinogenic than smoking tobacco," the INCB statement said.
