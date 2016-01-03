MONTEVIDEO Jan 3 Uruguay will give state oil
company Ancap $620 million to cancel its debt for purchases of
crude from Venezuela, according to a bill passed in a special
session of Congress on Sunday, part of a push to shore up the
firm's finances.
Ancap is instituting a cost-cutting plan after ending 2015
$200 million in the red, and has secured a $250 million loan
from the Development Bank of Latin America to help with the
effort.
The company, struggling with low world oil prices and an
already heavy debt load in dollars, had a deficit of $324
million in 2014.
