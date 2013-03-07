NEW YORK, March 7 Uruguay landed its third major
investment-grade debt rating on Thursday as Fitch became the
last of the largest rating agencies to give the South American
nation its seal of approval.
Fitch raised Uruguay to BBB-minus from BB-plus, citing
economic resilience as well as the political and social
stability of the country, squeezed between Brazil and Argentina.
The outlook is stable, Fitch said in a statement.
Uruguay's President Jose Mujica - a former leftist guerrilla
leader - has promoted investment by sticking to a fairly
orthodox policy menu.
"Uruguay's social and political stability, strong
institutions and relatively high per capita income are
characteristics that are fully in line with investment-grade
sovereigns," Fitch said.
The International Monetary Fund expects Uruguay's economy to
grow by 4 percent this year, slightly faster than that of
Brazil, Latin America's biggest economy.
Fitch noted the possible effects Uruguay's larger neighbors
could have on the smaller country's economy.
"Fitch assumes that Argentina's economic difficulties will
have only a limited spillover in Uruguay due to Uruguay's
strengthened external buffers and the reduced trade and
financial links between the two countries in recent years," it
said.
"In addition, Fitch expects economic growth in Brazil,
Uruguay's main trading partner, to recover in 2013."
Standard & Poor's also rates the country BBB-minus with a
stable outlook. Moody's Investors Service rates Uruguay Baa3
with a positive outlook.