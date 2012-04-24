* Fitch affirms Uruguay's BB+ foreign currency rating

* More debt reduction could help support investment grade (Adds details)

NEW YORK, April 24 Fitch Ratings revised Uruguay's rating outlook to positive from stable on Tuesday, citing the country's ability to cut external and budget vulnerabilities.

The agency noted Uruguay's "sustained growth momentum and ongoing diversification of the economy," with growth that "continues to outperform peers and higher rated sovereigns."

But, Fitch said in a statement, "central government debt levels, both in gross and net terms, still remain higher than peers."

Fitch also affirmed Uruguay's BB-plus foreign currency issuer default rating.

"Further progress in reducing government indebtedness, as well as strengthening of external credit metrics, given commodity dependence and relatively high financial dollarization, will be supportive of an upgrade to investment grade," Fitch said.

Standard & Poor's upgraded Uruguay's ratings to BBB-minus from BB-plus earlier this month, based on the country's sound economic growth prospects and improving fiscal and external indicators.

In addition, a Moody's senior officer said last month that Uruguay is likely to be the next Latin American country to win an investment grade rating from Moody's Investors Service, with a review likely late this year. (Reporting By Luciana Lopez; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)