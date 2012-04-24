BRIEF-Selectirente FY net income down at 3.6 million euros
* FY net income 3.6 million euros ($3.84 million) versus 4.9 million euros year ago
NEW YORK, April 24 Fitch Ratings revised Uruguay's rating outlook to positive from stable on Tuesday, citing the country's "continued reduction in external and fiscal vulnerabilities."
Fitch also affirmed Uruguay's BB+ foreign currency issuer default rating.
"Further progress in reducing government indebtedness, as well as strengthening of external credit metrics, given commodity dependence and relatively high financial dollarization, will be supportive of an upgrade to investment grade," Fitch said in a statement.
Standard & Poor's upgraded Uruguay's credit ratings earlier this month, taking the country to investment grade. (Reporting By Luciana Lopez; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* FY net income 3.6 million euros ($3.84 million) versus 4.9 million euros year ago
* has filed suit in California and Florida state courts seeking monetary damages against Airbnb
RIYADH/DUBAI, Feb 16 Saudi Arabia officials and executives of around 14 companies plan to embark on a marketing tour of Singapore and Hong Kong next month to attract Asian investors in the $430 billion stock exchange, banking sources told Reuters on Thursday.