BRIEF-Eric Sprott to acquire a strategic interest in Northern Superior Resources
* Eric Sprott to acquire a strategic interest in Northern Superior Resources, Northern Superior initiates concurrent financings
NEW YORK, July 31 Moody's Investors Service on Tuesday upgraded Uruguay's sovereign ratings to investment grade, citing the country's strengthening economic performance and fundamentals.
The credit rating agency raised Uruguay to Baa3 from Ba1, with a positive outlook. The move takes Uruguay from speculative to investment grade.
"Uruguay's economic fundamentals have strengthened and potential growth has increased underpinned by an upward shift in total factor productivity," Moody's said in a statement.
"As a result, the economy is capable of reporting higher growth rates on a sustained basis, a condition that benefits Uruguay relative to peers." (Reporting By Luciana Lopez; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)
* On Feb 10, entered into third amendment to fourth amended and restated credit agreement and security agreement - sec filing
* DHT Holdings Inc announces an adjustment to the conversion price of its 4.5 pct convertible senior notes due 2019