Germany's 2016 oil output stable, gas down 8.1 percent -industry

FRANKFURT, March 2 Germany produced 2.4 million tonnes of oil in 2016, unchanged on the previous year, while natural gas output fell by 8.1 percent to 7.9 billion cubic metres (bcm), industry association BVEG data showed on Thursday. German producers include BEB Erdgas und Erdoel, Mobil Erdgas-Erdoel, DEA, formerly part of RWE and Engie E&P Deutschland. BASF's Wintershall produces modest gas volumes at home but more abroad, and leads in domestic crude oil.