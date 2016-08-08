Dropbox targets deep-pocketed businesses to increase revenue
SAN FRANCISCO A decade after its founding as a file-sharing business, Dropbox Inc is trying to become a new kind of company.
WASHINGTON U.S. antitrust enforcers filed a complaint against 1-800 Contacts on Monday, alleging that the online contact lens seller reached agreements with 14 rivals which would hamper consumers seeking to compare prices.
The Federal Trade Commission alleged in an administrative complaint that 1-800 Contacts had reached agreements with 14 other online contact lens retailers that they would not advertise to customers who had searched online for 1-800 Contacts.
1-800 Contact agreed, for its part, to not advertise to customers who searched for its rivals, whose names were redacted from the complaint.
"1-800 Contacts has aggressively policed the bidding agreements, complaining to competitors when the company has suspected a violation, threatening further litigation, and demanding compliance," the complaint said.
The retailer is the world's largest contact lens store, according to its website, which touted total sales to more than 8 million customers.
Cindy Williams, the general counsel for 1-800 Contacts, said in a statement that the company would "vigorously defend" itself. "1-800 Contacts strongly believes in a competitive contact lens marketplace," Williams added in an emailed statement.
In a twist, the company had been pressing the FTC to enforce rules that require optometrists to give patients their prescriptions so they can compare prices.
The FTC action was not filed in district court but to its own administrative court.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz and Eric Walsh; editing by Bernard Orr and Alan Crosby)
SAN FRANCISCO A decade after its founding as a file-sharing business, Dropbox Inc is trying to become a new kind of company.
TOKYO Japanese trust banks are preparing to sue Toshiba Corp over its 2015 accounting scandal, a fresh headache for the conglomerate as it scrambles to offset a separate imminent multi-billion dollar writedown.
TOKYO Sony Corp said it booked an impairment charge of 112.1 billion yen ($976 million) on the goodwill value of its movie segment in the quarter ended December, as online streaming services sapped demand for movie DVDs.