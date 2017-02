Exclusive: China's Sinochem may sell 40 percent stake in Brazil's Peregrino oilfield - sources

SINGAPORE/NEW DELHI/BEIJING China's Sinochem is exploring the sale of its 40 percent stake in Brazil's Peregrino offshore oilfield, four people familiar with the matter told Reuters, a deal that could see the state-owned conglomerate walk away from what was once touted as a key overseas asset because of historically low oil prices.