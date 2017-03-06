Rouble up before c.bank rate decision, stocks recover from multi-month lows
MOSCOW, June 16 Russian stock indexes bounced off multi-month lows and the rouble inched higher on Friday, supported by higher oil prices.
WASHINGTON, March 6 The U.S. Treasury Department said its Dutch bidding auction of 3-month bills brought these results: 3-MONTH BILLS High Rate: 0.745% Investment Rate*: 0.757% Price: $99.811681 Allotted at High: 37.88% Total Tendered: $96,582,281,600 Total Accepted: $30,000,021,600 Issue Date: 03/09/2017 Maturity Date: 06/08/2017 CUSIP: 912796LD9 *Equivalent coupon-issue yield
MOSCOW, June 16 Russian stock indexes bounced off multi-month lows and the rouble inched higher on Friday, supported by higher oil prices.
LONDON, June 16 Talks between British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives and Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party on a deal to prop up May's minority government are ongoing, a senior Conservative source said on Friday.
ATHENS, June 16 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Friday the country was emerging from crisis after euro zone finance ministers threw a new credit lifeline and offered more detail on possible debt relief.