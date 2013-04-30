Costco's same-store sales, profit miss estimates
Warehouse club retailer Costco Wholesale Corp reported lower-than-expected quarterly comparable-store sales and profit as big grocery chains competed fiercely to attract customers with lower prices.
Three-dimensional printer maker 3D Systems Corp (DDD.N) reported a 31 percent rise in revenue on higher demand for its printers.
Net income fell to $5.9 million, or 6 cents per share, in the first quarter, from $6.2 million, or 8 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $102.1 million from $77.9 million a year earlier.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
Warehouse club retailer Costco Wholesale Corp reported lower-than-expected quarterly comparable-store sales and profit as big grocery chains competed fiercely to attract customers with lower prices.
Supermarket operator Kroger Co surprised analysts with its first quarterly same-store sales decline in 13 years, as competition intensified in the U.S. grocery industry, sending its shares down as much as 5.6 percent on Thursday.
LONDON London Stock Exchange Group Chief Executive Xavier Rolet said on Friday he would "postpone his retirement" if, as widely expected, a 26 billion euro ($27.4 billion) merger with Deutsche Boerse collapses.