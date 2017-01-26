Elliott calls for BHP board overhaul as new chairman looms
SYDNEY Activist shareholder Elliott Management called on BHP on Wednesday to "upgrade" its board of directors as the mining giant prepares to select a new chairman this week.
LONDON Investment company 3i Group's total return on assets reached 24.1 percent in its third quarter to Dec 31, it said on Thursday, helped by strong performance in its private equity division.
The group, which has private equity, infrastructure and debt management divisions investing in northern Europe and North America, saw a rise in its diluted net asset value per share, a key performance indicator, to 558 pence from 551 pence in the previous quarter.
"Our portfolio remains well positioned, with our key assets continuing to deliver consistently robust performance," chief executive Simon Borrows said in a statement, adding that 3i was "set for a strong close to the current financial year."
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)
LONDON Standard Life would sell its 16.1 billion pound ($20 billion) annuity portfolio but has no plans to exit the insurance business altogether after it merges with Aberdeen Asset Management , Chief Executive Keith Skeoch said.
LONDON Unite, Britain's biggest labour union, said on Tuesday there would be more strikes at BMW's UK plants if the German carmaker fails to agree a deal with workers over plans to close its final salary pension scheme, a day after members rejected a compromise offer.