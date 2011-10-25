3M Co's (MMM.N) quarterly earnings fell well short of expectations due to weakness in the electronics market and inventory-reduction moves by its customers, sending the company's shares down 6 percent in premarket trading.

3M also lowered its full-year earnings forecast, citing expectations for slower economic growth and lower demand.

"The business environment remains challenging, as the economic softening that we experienced late in the second quarter continued into the third," Chief Executive George Buckley told a press release.

3M's relatively wide earnings miss and cautionary outlook are out of step with some of its conglomerate peers in the U.S. industrial sector. On Monday, Caterpillar Inc (CAT.N) solidly beat expectations with a 44 percent earnings increase, sending its shares and the overall market significantly higher.

The report from 3M represents the view of a company more exposed to buyers of smaller-ticket items. The company makes products such as television electronics, Post-It Notes and sandpaper, in addition to healthcare and security products.

St. Paul, Minnesota-based 3M reported third-quarter net income attributable to common shareholders of $1.09 billion, or $1.52 per share, down from $1.1 billion, or $1.53 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected $1.61 per share.

3M shares fell 6 percent to $77.25 in premarket trading.

The company's quarterly sales also fell short of expectations, rising 10 percent to $7.5 billion, compared with expectations of $7.8 billion. 3M said many of its customers are lowering inventories in anticipation of slowing demand.

While the company continues to experience good growth rates, Buckley said the LCD TV part of its portfolio "remained weak," and other parts of the electronics business are also slowing. In addition, "policy uncertainty and austerity are affecting growth in Western Europe," he said.

3M forecast full-year 2011 earnings of $5.85 to $5.95 per share. It previously forecast $6.10 to $6.25.

The company sees organic sales volume growth of 3 percent to 4 percent, down from a previous forecast of 6 percent to 7.5 percent.

3M said slower growth will persist through year-end, pushing the company to respond with "aggressive cost management." It remains bullish on emerging markets and said it would maintain its planned levels of research and development spending.

(Reporting by John D. Stoll in Detroit; editing by John Wallace)