Shares of discount chain 99-Cents Only Stores NDN.N rose as much as 11 percent on Monday, following a media report that claimed private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC (APO.N) was preparing to bid for the chain.

The New York Post said it learned from sources that the Schiffer-Gold family, which owns about a third of the company, has recently hinted that it is willing to team up with the highest bidder, after being wooed by Apollo.

In March, the Schiffer-Golds teamed up with private equity firm Leonard Green to offer $19.09 per share, or $1.34 billion, to take the chain private. The company is currently valued at about $1.17 billion.

"At $19.09, the company is too cheap and it should certainly sell for quite a bit more," a portfolio manager for FBR Focus Funds, said. The fund owns about 3.8 million shares of 99-Cents Only, and has been investors in it since 2004.

"We believe that $21.75 to $23.50 is kind of a minimum price range that a deal should get done it. It is conceivable that it should get more but we think that range is a starting point," Brian Macauley said.

Cheap valuations and extensive real estate assets have made discount and dollar stores attractive targets, especially to private equity firms.

In June, BJ's Wholesale Club Inc BJ.N agreed to be bought by private equity firms Leonard Green & Partners and CVC Capital Partners CVC.UL for $2.8 billion in cash at a 28 percent premium.

A similar premium to 99-Cents' Friday close could value the company at about $1.77 billion, or $25 a share. The company's shares, which have remained flat in the past one year, trade at around 14 times forward earnings -- half their 10-year average historical multiple, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine.

In April, 99-Cents Only formed a special committee of independent directors to consider the buyout offer from the Schiffer-Golds and Leonard Green, which indicated that there could be rival bids.

"Instead of saying Leonard Green is not paying enough, (99 Cents) is saying (Leonard Green) needs to have its bid ready by mid-September," one source told the Post.

City of Commerce, California-based 99-Cents Only Stores did not reply to an email seeking comment.

The company, which offers low-priced items such as stationery, party supplies, food and eyewear, could see other buyout offers as well, The New York Post's sources said.

Retailers like 99-Cents Only that sell low-priced and close-out goods have little chance of running short of customers in a weak economy.

99-Cents Only shares were up $1.57 at $18.15 in Monday morning trade.

(Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair, Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)