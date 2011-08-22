Aon to sell benefits outsourcing to Blackstone for up to $4.8 billion
Insurance broker Aon Plc said on Friday it agreed to sell its employee benefits outsourcing business to private equity firm Blackstone Group LP for up to $4.8 billion.
Private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC (APO.N) is getting ready to buy discount chain 99-Cent Only Stores NDN.N, the New York Post said.
The Post learned from sources that the Schiffer-Gold family,
which owns about a third of the company, has recently hinted that it is willing to team up with the highest bidder, after being wooed by Apollo.
In March, the Schiffer-Golds teamed up with private equity firm Leonard Green to offer $1.34 billion to take the chain private.
"Instead of saying Leonard Green is not paying enough, (99 Cents) is saying (Leonard Green) needs to have its bid ready by mid-September," one source told the Post.
99-Cent Only Stores, which offer low-priced items such as stationery, party supplies, food and eyewear, could see other buyout offers as well, The New York Post's sources said.
In April, the chain formed a special committee of independent directors to consider the buyout offer from the Schiffer-Golds and Leonard Green, which to many indicated that there could be rival bids.
The retailer's shares closed at $16.58 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.
PARIS Renault and alliance partner Nissan are ready to forge closer capital ties but will only do so if France sells its Renault stake, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Friday.
Charter NEX Films Inc, a U.S. manufacturer of specialty films used in the food and medical industries, is exploring a sale that could value it at around $1.3 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.