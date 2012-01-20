Lithium-ion battery maker A123 Systems AONE.O on Friday cut its 2011 revenue forecast for the second time in three months, citing a previously announced drop in battery pack orders from one of its main customers.

In November, electric car maker Fisker Automotive Inc reduced its fourth-quarter orders for battery packs, a move that A123 Chief Executive David Vieau described as "unexpected" at the time.

A123 has not yet finished its financial statements for 2011, but early indications show that its revenue for the year will be around $162 million, according to a securities filing.

That would represent a 10 percent drop from the high end of its previous outlook, announced in November, the company said.

Still, A123 said it expects demand from Fisker to increase earlier in the first quarter of 2012 than it previously expected. Production will begin to ramp up shortly.

Shares of A123, founded by scientists with ties to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, fell as much as 7.5 percent to $2.09 in morning trading on the Nasdaq.

The battery packs that A123 makes for the Fisker's Karma, a luxury hybrid electric vehicle, account for a major portion of its revenue, Waltham, Massachusetts-based A123 has said in regulatory filings.

Fisker's action forced A123 to lower its annual revenue forecast to between $165 million and $180 million. A123 earlier forecast revenue between $210 million and $225 million.

A123 also cut 35 percent of workers at two Michigan plants that supply batteries for electric vehicles.

A123, which has not turned a profit since going public in September 2009, also said it will sell 12.5 million units in the company, each consisting of one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase a share.

The sale, a deal between A123 and an unnamed institutional investor, is expected to raise about $23.5 million, after expenses.

(Reporting by Kartick Jagtap in Bangalore and Deepa Seetharaman in Detroit; Editing by Unnikrishnan Nair and Steve Orlofsky)