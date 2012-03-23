MILAN Italy's biggest regional utility A2A (A2.MI) said on Friday it posted a net loss of 420 million euros ($554 million) in 2011 because of impairment charges incurred from the restructuring of Italian energy group Edison EDN.MI.

In 2010 the utility posted a net profit of 308 million euros.

The utility, controlled by the cities of Milan and Brescia, however said it will pay a dividend of 0.013 euros per share.

A2A shares rose 1.9 percent at 0.667 euros in early afternoon.

Edison, Italy's second-biggest power producer, is jointly owned by France's EDF (EDF.PA) and a group of Italian investors led by A2A.

An agreement reached between the two sides is expected to hand control of Edison to EDF in return for certain assets.

A2A said its core earnings in 2011 fell 9.4 percent to 942 million euros.

($1 = 0.7579 euros)

(Writing By Stephen Jewkes)