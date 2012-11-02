NEW YORK Nearly half of all service stations in New Jersey are now open for business, up from 35 to 40 percent earlier in the day, while a smaller number of New York City and Long Island stations have also reopened, AAA said on Friday, four days after super storm Sandy.

Updating figures it provided earlier in the day, the motoring group said 45 to 50 percent of all the stations it monitors in New Jersey were now open for business. It said 35 to 40 percent were working on Long Island and 40 to 45 percent in New York City, both up 5 percentage points from earlier.

(Reporting by Jonathan Leff; Editing by Gary Hill)