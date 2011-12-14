ORLANDO, Fla The name of a possible third alleged sex abuse victim of former Amateur Athletic Union president Robert "Bobby" Dodd was uncovered in November by a private investigator, AAU president Louis Stout told reporters in Orlando on Wednesday.

The investigator had been hired by the athletic organization to investigate anonymous allegations received by email and voicemail.

"We had that information (about a third possible victim). We withheld it until we were sure," Stout said.

He said the alleged victim's identity was reported to Memphis Police on December 9, the day the AAU first contacted the police about allegations against Dodd.

Stout provided no details of the third victim or the circumstances surrounding the alleged abuse.

Two alleged child sex abuse victims of Dodd's told their stories on the sports network ESPN last Friday. Memphis police told Reuters that they had reached out to one of the alleged victims to look into the allegations.

Stout said the AAU received brief and anonymous emails and voicemails starting on November 9 regarding sexual abuse in Memphis in 1984. Stout said the organization hired a private investigator to look into the allegations, and confronted Dodd and placed him on indefinite leave.

"Bobby Dodd emphatically denied any wrongdoing. He denied the allegations even after being repeatedly pressed by the (AAU) officers," Stout said. Dodd has not been charged with a crime.

Stout said Dodd subsequently asked to take a retirement based on medical necessity. Stout said he refused Dodd's request.

"Bobby Dodd is severed from the organization and he won't be coming back," Stout said.

