ORLANDO, Fla The name of a possible third alleged sex abuse victim of former Amateur Athletic Union president Robert "Bobby" Dodd was uncovered in November by a private investigator, AAU president Louis Stout told reporters in Orlando on Wednesday.

The investigator had been hired by the athletic organization to investigate anonymous allegations received by email and voicemail.

"We had that information (about a third possible victim). We withheld it until we were sure," Stout said.

He said the alleged victim's identity was reported to Memphis Police on December 9, the day the AAU first contacted the police about allegations against Dodd.

Stout provided no details of the third victim or the circumstances surrounding the alleged abuse.

Two alleged child sex abuse victims of Dodd's told their stories on the sports network ESPN last Friday. Memphis police told Reuters that they had reached out to one of the alleged victims to look into the allegations.

The AAU called a press conference Wednesday at its Orlando headquarters to announce the appointment of two independent task forces to help the organization decide how to better safeguard the half-million children nationwide who participate in AAU activities.

As of now, the organization does not require routine criminal background checks of coaches and adult volunteers or employees, said Henry Forrest, chair of the AAU compliance committee.

Stout said traveling AAU teams staying in hotels, where some of the abuse allegedly occurred, typically have been under the care of their coaches.

All that might change following the work of the task forces, which Stout said he expects will result in "rigorous screening (of coaches and adults working with children) that likely will include background checks."

Stout also provided a timeline of the AAU's involvement in the sexual abuse allegations. He said the AAU received brief and anonymous emails and voicemails starting on November 9 regarding sexual abuse in Memphis in 1984.

Stout said the organization hired a private investigator on November 15 to look into the allegations, placed Dodd on indefinite leave, seized his computer and boxed up his personal effects. Officers of the AAU then confronted Dodd.

"Bobby Dodd emphatically denied any wrongdoing. He denied the allegations even after being repeatedly pressed by the (AAU) officers," Stout said. Dodd has not been charged with a crime.

Stout said Dodd subsequently asked to take a retirement based on medical necessity. Stout said he refused Dodd's request.

"Bobby Dodd is severed from the organization and he won't be coming back," Stout said.

Stout said he expects the AAU to write Dodd a check for approximately $15,000 following negotiations to settle accrued salary, sick leave and vacation.

Stout said he is unaware of any other present or past allegations of abuse against Dodd or anyone else associated with the AAU.

"I've known Bobby for 30 years, and I've never heard of anything (else) of that nature," Stout said.

