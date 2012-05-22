The Chief Executive of Swiss engineering group ABB Ltd ABBN.VX, which closed its purchase of Thomas & Betts this month, said he will focus on integrating the acquisition and ruled out any further large deals in the near term.

"My next M&A move is trying to consolidate what we've bought," CEO Joe Hogan told an analyst conference on Tuesday.

"We'll target a few organic opportunities ... Don't expect a large deal, an over $2 billion deal from ABB anywhere in the near future, and certainly not this year," Hogan said. "The most important for us is to sustain our momentum on cost reductions because of the uncertainty in the economic environment."

ABB last week closed on its $3.9 billion purchase of U.S. electrical components maker Thomas & Betts. The company has been boosting its U.S. presence under Hogan, a U.S. citizen, paying $4.2 billion in 2010 for motor maker Baldor Electric.

Hogan said company orders from mining, and oil and gas markets remain strong. In terms of individual country markets, China and Italy remain challenging, Hogan said at the Electrical Products Group conference in Longboat Key, Florida, monitored by webcast.

