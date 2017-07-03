Stada executives quit as Bain, Cinven prepare new bid
FRANKFURT Stada's chief executive and its head of finance resigned on Tuesday ahead of an imminent new takeover bid for the German generic drugmaker by buyout groups Bain Capital and Cinven.
ZURICH Electrical products maker ABB said on Monday it had bought a communications networks business from Germany's Keymile for an undisclosed price to beef up its Power Grids division that investors had once demanded be sold.
The acquisition of Keymile's communication networks unit, whose 120 employees make equipment and software that helps keep tabs on sprawling electrical grids, is seen closing in the third quarter, Zurich-based ABB said in a statement.
(Reporting by John Miller)
FRANKFURT Stada's chief executive and its head of finance resigned on Tuesday ahead of an imminent new takeover bid for the German generic drugmaker by buyout groups Bain Capital and Cinven.
ZURICH Activist investor Keith Meister's Corvex hedge fund and New York's 40 North have taken a 7.2 percent stake in Clariant to fight the Swiss chemical maker's planned merger with Huntsman Corp .
LONDON Worldpay Group Plc , Britain's largest payment processor, on Tuesday received rival bid approaches from U.S. credit card technology firm Vantiv Inc and JPMorgan Chase Bank , sending its shares up by more than 25 percent.