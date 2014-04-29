A woman walks past the logo of Swiss industrial group ABB at an office building in Zurich October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH Swiss engineering group ABB ABBN.VX said it would embark on further restructuring of its power systems division after weak orders for the unit and charges related to wind and solar power projects led to an unexpected fall in first-quarter profit.

It will now halt bids for new turnkey solar power generation projects, reassess its business model for offshore wind power connections and implement further management changes. These come on top of previous measures in late 2012 to be more selective about projects.

"We are disappointed with the continued poor performance in Power Systems and are rigorously executing actions that go well beyond the previously-announced strategic realignment," Chief Executive Ulrich Spiesshofer said in a statement.

First-quarter net profit slid 18 percent to $544 million, missing the average forecast of $726 million in a Reuters poll of 17 analysts.

The power systems division fits out electricity substations at wind firms. ABB also makes products as varied as transformers used on electric trains and industrial robots.

ABB has also been dogged by sluggish growth for large orders as economic uncertainty prompts customers like utilities customers to delay big projects to upgrade grid infrastructure.

Orders dipped 1 percent in the first quarter to $10.36 billion, just shy of the average forecast, as large orders fell compared with the previous year.

Revenues fell 3 percent to $9.47 billion, compared to the average analyst forecast for $9.76 billion.

In February, the company lowered its target for mid-term sales growth and said revenue growth would be challenging this year due to a smaller backlog of orders at the end of 2013.

ABB stuck to its cautious outlook, saying uncertainty in emerging markets like China may offset more encouraging signs in the United States and parts of Europe.

