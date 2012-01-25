Abbott Laboratories (ABT.N) reported quarterly sales well below forecasts, hurt by declining revenue from a heart stent and the negative impact of the stronger dollar on overseas business.

The diversified healthcare company, which aims to spin off its branded prescription drug business later this year, said it earned $1.62 billion, or $1.02 per share, in the fourth quarter, up from $1.44 billion, or 92 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding special items, the suburban Chicago company earned $1.45 per share. Analysts on average forecast $1.44, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Global revenue of $10.38 billion fell short of Wall Street expectations of $10.63 billion.

Abbott spokesman Scott Stoffel said much of the revenue shortfall was because sales got only a 0.2 percent lift from foreign exchange factors, instead of the 1 percent boost the company had expected.

The strengthening dollar also hurt quarterly earnings at Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N), which like Abbott generates much of its sales in overseas markets from a diversified product line.

Abbott shares were slightly lower in premarket trade.

The company forecast 2012 earnings of $4.95 to $5.05 per share. Wall Street's average forecast is $5.02.

Global sales of its branded prescription drugs rose 6.7 percent in the fourth quarter to $4.78 billion, while sales of nutritional products jumped almost 9 percent to $1.56 billion.

Sales of vascular products, including heart stents, rose only 0.6 percent to $826 million.

Stoffel said revenue from Boston Scientific Corp's (BSX.N) Promus stent declined sharply as the rival devicemaker won approval for a newer stent and moved away from selling Promus.

Promus is a private-label version of Abbott's widely used Xience stent, and Abbott has shared in profits from Promus under a longstanding agreement with Boston Scientific.

Abbott later this year plans to split off its pharmaceuticals business into a separate publicly traded company to increase Wall Street's focus on the remaining diversified medical product line.

(Reporting By Ransdell Pierson; editing by John Wallace)