Traders gather at the booth that trades Abbott Laboratories on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Abbott Laboratories (ABT.N) said its third-quarter sales were in line with Wall Street forecasts and that it had slightly changed the terms of a deal to sell generic drugs to Mylan Inc (MYL.O).

Abbott on Wednesday said sales from continuing and discontinued operations rose 4.7 percent to $5.6 billion in the third quarter. That included generic medicines, now considered discontinued products, which will be sold to Mylan.

