WASHINGTON Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price said on Tuesday that President Donald Trump supports the Republican bill to replace Obamacare.
MOSCOW Russia's government commission on foreign investment has rejected U.S. Abbott Laboratories' plan to buy Russian pharmaceutical producer Petrovax, the head of the Russian antitrust regulator said on Friday.
"The commission has reviewed the question about the sale to U.S. company Abbott of Petrovax Pharm. As a result of very lengthy discussion the U.S. company was denied to make this deal," Igor Artemyev, head of the Federal Anti-Monopoly Service (FAS), told reporters.
Abbott Laboratories filed for permission to buy the Russian vaccine developer and producer last year.
Abbott Laboratories spokeswoman Irina Gushchina said the company had not received any official information regarding the state of its application.
Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Maria Kiselyova
CHICAGO The strain of bird flu that infected a chicken farm in Tennessee in recent days shares the same name as a form of the virus that has killed humans in China, but is genetically distinct from it, U.S. authorities said on Tuesday.
VIENNA Parts of Vienna's Schoenbrunn Zoo have been closed to the public after the highly contagious H5N8 bird flu virus was found in a pelican that was put down this week, the zoo said on Wednesday.