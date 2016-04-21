West Virginia lawmakers send medical marijuana bill to governor
Lawmakers in West Virginia on Thursday passed a bill that would allow patients to use some forms of cannabis for medical needs, state records show.
AbbVie has acquired an option on an early-stage immuno-oncology drug from biotech company Argenx, giving the U.S. drugmaker access to a treatment with the potential to block a biological pathway that allows cancers to grow.
Dutch-Belgian Argenx will receive $40 million upfront from AbbVie for the exclusive option to license ARGX-115 and near-term preclinical milestones of $20 million, the two companies said on Thursday.
Argenx is entitled to additional development, regulatory and commercial payments of up to $625 million, if certain targets are achieved, as well as royalties on eventual sales of the experimental drug, which is in pre-clinical development.
Finding ways to modulate the body's immune system to fight tumors is one of the hottest areas of cancer research and drugmakers are racing to develop new approaches.
ARGX-115 works by targeting a protein called GARP believed to contribute to the immunosuppressive effects of T-cells.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by David Clarke)
Medtronic Plc said on Thursday it was recalling devices used to manage build-up of the cerebrospinal fluid that surrounds the brain due to increased complaints.
MONTEVIDEO Uruguay's three-year process of legalizing recreational cannabis consumption reached its final stage on Thursday, when the government said it would authorize pharmacies to begin selling the substance as of July.