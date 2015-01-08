AbbVie Inc forecast 2015 earnings largely above analysts' average estimate, betting on its recently approved hepatitis C drug and growth in its auto-immune disease treatment, Humira.

The company said it expected full-year adjusted earnings of $4.25-$4.45 per share. Analysts on average were expecting $4.32, according Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

U.S. health regulators approved Viekira Pak, AbbVie's all-oral treatment for hepatitis C in December. The drug was priced a bit below its huge-selling rival, Sovaldi, from Gilead Sciences.

AbbVie's newly approved regimen is also cheaper than Gilead's one-pill regimen that combines Sovaldi with another drug and costs $94,500 for 12 weeks.

Viekira Pak costs $83,319, while Sovaldi is priced at $84,000.

Viekira Pak's approval has sparked a battle between AbbVie and Gilead for market share.

Express Scripts Holding, the largest U.S. pharmacy benefit manager, chose in December to cover AbbVie's regimen after negotiating a price discount below what Gilead had been charging its commercial customers.

On the other hand, CVS Health Corp, another large U.S. manager of drug benefits, said it would give preferred status to Gilead's drug and cover Viekira only as an exception.

