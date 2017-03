MADRID Citi said on Thursday it would sell 4.2 percent of shares in Spanish energy company Abengoa to private investors through an accelerated book build that would last around a day.

The packet of shares, from Abengoa's treasury stock, is worth around 100 million euros ($109 million) at current market prices.

