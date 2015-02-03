LONDON Aberdeen Asset Management reported a small drop in funds under management in the December quarter, as outflows outstripped gains in investment portfolios and foreign exchange.

The firm managed 323.3 billion pounds ($485.7 billion) at the end of 2014, down from 324.4 billion three months earlier, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

Net outflows from its funds increased to 4.8 billion pounds during the quarter from 2.8 billion three months earlier, as weaker investors' demand for emerging market funds led to outflows in December.

"October and November were encouraging with overall flows in line with the previous quarter and equity flows positive," said Martin Gilbert, Aberdeen's chief executive. "However, December was a reminder that investor sentiment remains fragile."

Outflows during the quarter negated gains worth 1.3 billion pounds from its funds' performance and 2.4 billion from foreign exchange movements.

Aberdeen added that it was winning new business at good fee margins, while integration of the Scottish Widows Investment Partnership business it bought in 2013 was on track and the final cost savings were likely to be ahead of its initial expectations.

($1 = 0.6656 pounds)

(Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Sinead Cruise and David Holmes)