(This story first published on March 28, was refiled to amend headline)
LONDON Aberdeen Asset Management shares slumped to their lowest in more than a year on Thursday after the money manager said investors withdrew 9.9 billion pounds ($15 billion) from its funds in the quarter through June.
The emerging markets specialist said its assets under management (AUM) fell 7 percent to 307.3 billion pounds as institutional clients reacted to Asian stock market turmoil and prospects for a U.S. rate rise.
"Macro-economic factors and investor sentiment towards Asia and emerging markets continued to weigh on equity flows," Chief Executive Martin Gilbert said in a statement.
"Market and FX movements, together with low-margin outflows from certain fixed-income and solutions clients, accounted for a large proportion of the decline in AUM."
Expectations of a U.S. rate rise later this year are denting investor appetite for high-yielding but risky emerging market assets. The closely-watched MSCI emerging market index has fallen 3 percent this year, and 5 percent since end-March.
Aberdeen shares were the biggest fallers in Britain's blue chip stock index, down 5 percent to 379.1 pence at 0729 GMT. The stock is down 12 percent this year, compared with a 2 percent rise in the FTSE 100 index.
Cantor Fitzgerald analysts said in a note that the AUM came in below their expectations of 315.3 billion pounds, but kept their "buy" rating on the stock, saying: "Managers with more institutional exposure offer the most value in the (European asset management) sector".
Aberdeen said it had 4 billion pounds in new commitments and mandates awarded but not funded by the end of the quarter and Gilbert added that "committed investors will be rewarded over time".
($1 = 0.6404 pounds)
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Sinead Cruise)
