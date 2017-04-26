MADRID Spanish infrastructure group Abertis (ABE.MC) has not received any concrete bids from Italian toll road operator Atlantia (ATL.MI), Abertis's Chief Financial Officer said on Wednesday.

Atlantia said last week it was interested in reaching an agreement to acquire Abertis, a move which would create an industry giant. Abertis said Atlantia had expressed interest in a potential transaction.

"As of today Abertis has not received any concrete proposal from Atlantia, no possible evaluation has been specified, nor has any transaction price or other condition been set," CFO Jose Aljaro said on a conference call following first quarter earnings.

Abertis was not aware whether there would be "completion" of an eventual transaction, Aljaro said.

Separately, Abertis would continue looking for new investment opportunities in Chile, Brazil and Argentina, Aljaro said.

(Reporting by Isla Binnie and Robert Hetz; Editing by Paul Day)