BRUSSELS Shares in Anheuser-Busch InBev (ABI.BR) shot up to a two-month high after the world's largest beer maker beat second-quarter earnings expectations via price hikes and trading up to higher priced beers. <ID:L6N0G10MX>

The shares rose by as much as 6.9 percent to 72.40 euros in early trading and were clearly the strongest performers in the FTSEurofirst 300 index .FTEU3 of leading European stocks.

(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)