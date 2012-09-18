Virginia governor vetoes bill defunding Planned Parenthood
WASHINGTON Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe on Tuesday vetoed a bill that would have blocked funding for Planned Parenthood, which provides abortions and other health services.
BRUSSELS Belgian drug developer Ablynx has successfully completed early-stage tests on healthy volunteers for its inhaled treatment for RSV, a virus which is the most common cause of bronchiolitis in babies.
Ablynx said on Tuesday the phase I tests showed ALX-0171 was the first antibody that can be administered directly into the lung using a nebuliser inhalation device, as it uses the group's proprietary ultra-small nanobody technology, derived from llamas.
The result pushed Ablynx shares up as much as 5 percent to a high of 3.95 euros, to make the company the sharpest climber in Brussels.
"This is the first clinical confirmation of a key differentiating characteristic of the platform," KBC said in a note to clients as it increased its recommendation to "Buy" from "Accumulate" and raised its price target to 7 euros from 6 euros.
Ablynx was due to release Phase II results for its rheumatoid arthritis drug, ALX-0061, next month.
CHICAGO Tyson Foods Inc in June will switch its retail line of company-branded chicken products to birds raised without any antibiotics, a top executive said on Tuesday, accelerating the meat sector's shift away from the drugs.
GENEVA China has detected an evolution in the H7N9 avian flu virus that is capable of causing severe disease in poultry and requires close monitoring, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday.